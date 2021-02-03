Florida city institutes ‘Donald Trump Week’

Supporters in a session that instituted ‘Donald Trump Week’ Image: Reproduction / Twitter Anthony Sabatini

The city of Frostrproof, in the American state of Florida, yesterday approved the creation of “Donald Trump Week”. The tribute to the former president will always take place in the first week of February.

Frostproof is a small town about an hour and a half from Orlando and has a lot of supporters from the former president. In the last elections, Trump received more than 75% of the votes in Frostproof.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini reported on his Twitter profile that he was in town and that he spoke at the ceremony that instituted the celebration. “First city in the nation to do that!”, He celebrated. Sabatini also shared photos of the event, in which no one wears protective masks, and of the proclamation.

According to the local press, two weeks ago the deputy proposed to rename a Florida highway that crosses the entire state from north to south to honor the former president. According to his proposal, the road currently called US Highway 27 would be renamed “President Donald J. Trump Highway”. The bill has not yet been voted on.

Some Frostproof residents, however, expressed outrage at the novelty, recalling that during February the “Black History Month” is celebrated in the country.