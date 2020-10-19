Florida voters queue and early voting in the U.S. exceeds 30 million

DEBATE BETWEEN TRUMP AND BIDEN Image: AFP

Florida voters lined up in their constituencies today, the first day of early voting in the state that is one of the most important for the United States’ presidential race, in which more than 30 million Americans have already voted in advance.

President Donald Trump, a Republican running out of time to alter the dynamics of a race he seems to be missing, campaigned in Arizona on Monday amid signs that Democratic challenger Joe Biden was leading the wave of early voting .

In a conference call with his election team, Trump showed his characteristic self-confidence in describing the current moment of the dispute, contesting national opinion polls that put him well behind Biden.

“We will win,” he said. “I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two, three weeks ago.”

Trump it seemed to diminish Biden’s advantage in Pennsylvania, one of the country’s main electoral battlegrounds, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll published on Monday. The study shows Biden leading by 49% to 45% in the state, a smaller margin than last week. The survey also shows Biden leading Wisconsin by 51% to 43%.

At least 30 million ballot or face-to-face votes were registered in 44 states and the capital Washington DC as of mid-Monday afternoon, according to the University of Florida’s United States Election Project.

Voters have already cast more than 21% of the 2016 grand total, when 136.6 million Americans voted. In 2016, 5.9 million people voted early until October 23, 16 before election day.

The current wave was brought about by the desire of many voters to avoid the risks associated with coronavirus, especially with the possible long lines on election day, November 3. But the phenomenon also seems to reflect the Democrats’ enthusiasm, especially.

In states that publicly report voter party records, about 54% of the ballots came from registered Democrats, compared with 25% from Republicans. Opinion polls show that the majority of supporters of Trump plans to vote in person on election day, after months of statements without evidence of Trump that postal voting cannot be trusted.

Biden had no public events this Monday, and instead recorded an interview for CBS ‘”60 Minutes”, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

He is Trump has a debate scheduled for Thursday, after the decision to Trump of not participating in last week’s debate, which would be held virtually after the president tested positive for Covid-19. Trump is already healed.