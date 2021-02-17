For freedom of expression, Spain faces another day of protests against rapper arrest

Fire during a protest against the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel in Spain Image: ALBERT GEA / REUTERS

“Freedom to Pablo Hásel”, this is the motto that takes thousands of Spaniards to the streets this Wednesday (17th), for the second consecutive day, in protest against the arrest of the Catalan rapper. Hásel was sentenced to nine months in prison for insulting the king of Spain, the police and praising terrorist groups. The background to the demonstrations is the debate on the right to freedom of expression.

After a Tuesday with more than 30 different protests, which ended in clashes with the police and scenes of violence in Catalonia, Spaniards from Madrid, Alicante, Zaragoza and Barcelona once again demonstrated for freedom of expression.

Protests have been called for this Wednesday in dozens of cities and other acts are scheduled for Thursday (18) and Sunday (21).

The reason behind the indignation against the Catalan rapper’s case is a legislation considered excessively harsh, which provides for imprisonment for those who criticize the monarchy or religion, among other things.

In recent cases, Spanish courts have condemned a union leader for inciting the burning of the national flag and artists from a puppet theater group have been arrested for a play that criticized police violence.

In the case of Hásel, his crime was delimited in a set of 64 messages published on Twitter between 2014 and 2016 and a video on Youtube, which served as the basis for his sentence to nine months in prison, according to the newspaper El País. In them, the Catalan singer calls King Juan Carlos 1 the head of the mafia and accuses police officers, whom he names ‘shitty mercenaries’, of torturing and murdering protesters and immigrants. In other messages, the Catalan praises members of the paramilitary groups GRAPO and ETA, convicted in the past for terrorist acts in the country.

Provocative, the rapper has several songs in which he criticizes the Spanish monarchy, which, according to him, is funded by public money “while the psychopaths who govern us say that there is no money for basic necessities”, he says in one of his songs.

After the conviction, more than 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodóvar and actor Javier Bardem, signed a public petition against the arrest of the Catalan artist.

32 protests, 18 arrested and 55 wounded

After responding to the lawsuit, the Catalan rapper decided not to surrender. In an interview, Hásel said that Justice would have to go and get him. “This will serve for the state to be portrayed for what it is: a false democracy.”

The arrest took place on Tuesday morning (16) at the university of Lérida, his city, from where he left with a clenched fist in the air and cries of protest: “The victory will be ours (…) there will be no forgetting nor forgiveness “.

It was enough for the streets of Catalonia to burn with 32 protests, bringing together thousands of people in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. Some demonstrations were marked by clashes and violent acts.

In Barcelona, ​​protesters erected barricades, burned motorbikes and trash cans, and shop windows and banks broke. Does the prefecture of the Catalan capital estimate it? 70 thousand damages caused by the first night of demonstrations.

Now they are going to mobilize Girona and arose from the Catalans to demand #LlibertatPabloHasel? I demanded the liberation of Pablo Hasél for all those arrested and political prisoners, for the repression against the protest! pic.twitter.com/kzG3CWakqO ? CUP Quart? (@CUPQuart) February 17, 2021

In Vic, where the worst confrontation took place, the protest ended in front of the Mossos de la Esquadra Commissariat – the Catalan security force. The police station, which was empty, was invaded and vandalized by a group of about 50 people. All security cameras were damaged.

The balance of the first night of protests totaled 18 prisoners, 30 protesters and 25 police officers injured. According to the Human Rights Defense Center Iridia, a young woman lost an eye when hit by a rubber bullet.

A woman injured by the foam bullet impact on the manifestation #LlibertatPabloHasel d’ahir to Bcn ha perdut l’ull ?? Need immatges to investigate the fets: Between 20.30 i 20.45ha Via Augusta between Diagonal i Travessera de Gràcia.? [email protected]? @angelgarciafoto pic.twitter.com/qajJ84la5t ? IRIDIA (@centre_IRIDIA) February 17, 2021

Government promises to revise law

Last week, the government of Pedro Sanchez signaled that it would reform the so-called “gag law”, enacted in 2015 with the aim of preventing apology to illegal armed groups, such as ETA. The law also prohibits insults against religion and monarchy.

In response to protests prior to Hásel’s arrest, the government guaranteed that it would introduce lighter penalties, focus only on actions that pose a risk to public order or could provoke violence, and would defend tolerance of forms of artistic, cultural and intellectual expression.

The rapper’s arrest, however, cast doubt on the left government’s willingness to reduce the legal provisions that allow it to control speech in the country.

Several times, as the El Pais, the European Court of Human Rights imposed defeats on the Spanish Justice. The Strasbourg court, for example, condemned Spain for sentencing a citizen to one year in prison who called King Juan Carlos 1, currently in exile in Abu Dhabi, ‘chief of torturers’.