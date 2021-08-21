For some, Venice is a “mobility nightmare” (but that is about to change)

Venice is a pretty tough nut to crack for tourists with reduced mobility. Narrow streets, numerous bridges and uneven floors complicate travel for the disabled. But the nightmare of some is about to change.

The 403 bridges, canals, narrow streets and uneven floors make Venice one of the most beautiful and romantic cities in Europe. But the dream of some is the “nightmare of mobility” for others.

Tourists with reduced mobility have many difficulties in getting around the Italian city, but the CNN says this may be about to change.

Venice authorities have pledged to make the main sights accessible to all and have announced a adapted route for wheelchair tourists, which runs from the main entry point to the city’s iconic St. Mark’s Square.

The kick off of this project was the announcement of construction of six ramps in very busy areas: four on the route to San Marcos and two in other crucial points for local residents, at an estimated cost of 900,000 euros.

the councilor Francesca Zaccariotto revealed to the British chain that the aim is “to build at least a route that allows people of all ages to get from Piazzale Roma to San Marco without obstacles”.

The new route will not only be wheelchair accessible. “We have expanded the plan so that everyone can do it without any problems, including the blind“, said Zaccariotto. “Interventions are being carried out on bridges, in order to facilitate the climbing of steps, and non-slip surfaces are being added.”

The Councilor stressed that Venice is a “difficult to be updated” city, due to strict rules for the protection of its cultural heritage. The goal is to make the Italian city “a accessibility example for people with mobility problems”.