For the first time, the Coliseum will open its underground part to the public

The Coliseum in Rome, Italy, will open its underground levels to the public for the first time in its history.

According to the television network CNN, this is not only the first time in two thousand years that this area, known as the “heart” of the Coliseum, is open, as it is also the first time in its history that visitors will be able to enter.

Now, tourists will be able to walk through these underground tunnels, the so-called hypogeum of the building, on a wooden platform and admire the corridors and archways that connected the rooms where gladiators and animals awaited, before entering the elevators that took them to the arena.

Recently, the Italian Ministry of Culture unveiled the massive restoration of these vaults and passages, works that were part of a joint project with Italian fashion brand Tod’s.

“This restoration is absolutely important for archaeological research, because it allows us to reconstruct its history,” Alfonsina Russo, director of the Coliseum Archaeological Park, told the North American station.

“These were the backstage events that took place in this area. It’s the place where all the preparation took place, even where the technology was – they took props, men and animals through a series of elevators and loading platforms,” he added.

The Coliseum in Rome, one of the most emblematic attractions of the Italian capital, was built by Emperor Vespasian. The jobs started in the year 72 BC and ended eight years later.

His son, Tito, opened this place with 100 days of games, which included simulated naval battles, animal execution and gladiator combat. In its heyday, the amphitheater could receive between 50 thousand and 70 thousand spectators.