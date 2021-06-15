Ford finds message in bottle at train station in USA

There are many bottled messages that start and end your life on boats, on the coast or even at sea. Recently, the Ford Motor Company found a message in a bottle at former Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

The last train left this station in 1988 and, in the following decades, the building was in ruins. In 2018, the Ford Motor Company acquired the historic building of the train station, with the intention of transforming it into the headquarters of the division of electric and autonomous vehicles of the North American company.

During the restoration process, company employees made an unexpected discovery: they found an old bottle, inside a plaster wall, which contained a letter dated 1913 and signed by Dan Hogan and Geo [George] Smith, according to the Obscure Atlas.

According to a press release from Ford, the bottle has already reached the company’s archives in Dearborn, where it will join around 200 other artefacts recovered from the building during the renovation.

Eventually, some of the objects may return to the station, to be displayed there.

Now, the big challenge is trying to decipher what is written in the missive, which was quite deteriorated after spending more than a century inside a wall. Unfortunately for the curious, there’s not much to decode: the message, scrawled in pencil, is short and only partially readable.

Lukas Nielsen and Leo Kimble, who work at Homrich, a company that is working on restoring the building, were praised for recovering the bottle without opening it. Despite confessing that it was a temptation, they decided not to spoil the artifact.