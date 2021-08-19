Ford recruited two robots to test vehicles in extreme conditions

Ford has recruited Shelby and Miles, two robot drivers who will test cars under extreme environmental conditions without risking the health of a human driver.

Testing a car is much more than making sure the mechanics are up to spec. It also involves making sure the vehicle can operate under extreme conditions of heat, cold, wind and altitude.

The problem is, when a car is placed inside an environmental wind tunnel and subjected to high temperatures, freezing cold, and high-altitude pressures, so is the driver.

According to the New Atlas, it is important that the person is equipped with biosensors, oxygen bottles and medical equipment and that paramedics are available in case of an accident. All of this translates into time and money.

Ford has now found a solution: two robotic conductors who will be in functions at the Weather Factory, an infrastructure in which the company simulates extreme conditions to test its cars.

Nicknamed by the team of Shelby and Miles, robots are not much like a human driver, but they can operate at temperatures ranging from -40°C to +80°C, as well as at extreme altitudes. The portal also reveals that they can also be configured and programmed for different driving styles.

At robot legs can reach the pedals throttle, brake and clutch, while one arm operates the gearbox and the other starts and stops the engine.

“These two new drivers are fantastic additions to the team, as they can face challenging endurance tests at high altitudes and in high temperatures,” said Frank Seelig, Wind Tunnel Test Supervisor at Ford of Europe.