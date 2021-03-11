Forest fires in Argentina leave injured, missing and evacuated

Flames hit the locations of Lago Puelo, El Bolsón, El Maitén, Epuyén, Futaleufú and El Hoyo Image: NIR EKDESMAN via REUTERS

Seven wounded, 15 missing, 200 evacuated and a hundred homes hit by the flames. This is the provisional balance, on Wednesday (10), of the reactivation of forest fires in Argentine Patagonia, official sources said.

The flames reached the locations of Lago Puelo, El Bolsón, El Maitén, Epuyén, Futaleufú and El Hoyo, a region of forests and lakes, much appreciated by tourists, close to the Andes pre-mountain range.

“I will file a criminal complaint because it is an intentional fire,” Environment Minister Juan Cabandié told a news conference.

About 200 people had to be evacuated from Lago Puelo, with “a provisional balance of seven wounded, one seriously,” said a report from the municipality.

“There are 15 people missing, the product of which the fire started simultaneously and affected more than 100 houses,” said Cabandié.

In El Hoyo, “the rains were so intense that they put out the fire, although embers remained under the ash layer and that is why there is a vigil,” Alejandro Otero, a spokesman for the commune, told AFP.

“It is a fire caused inside the forest and the extreme conditions are given for it to spread,” the mayor of Lago Puelo, Augusto Sánchez, told the press.

The federal government sent a Hércules plane with 40 brigadiers to join the 60 who are already in operation with helicopters and trucks.

Last year, the fire devastated tens of thousands of hectares in Argentina. Ninety-five percent of the fires were caused by man, some for speculative purposes for crops or real estate, according to a report by the Ministry of the Environment.