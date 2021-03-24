Former Bolivian President Denounces Attack in Letter Sent from Prison

Former interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez denounced on Tuesday (23) that his health is being threatened by the preventive detention he fulfills after being accused of participating in an alleged coup d’état against former President Evo Morales in 2019.

Jeanine, who since last Thursday has suffered from health problems due to hypertension, considered that the State is willing to “risk” her life by keeping her behind bars and not transferring her to a medical center as requested, in a written letter. with his own fist in prison.

“I don’t trust government doctors. They are part of the system of abuse and repression and have already shown that they are willing to risk my life, injecting me with high-risk drugs without precautions or previous studies, with the sole purpose of keeping me in their cells, “argues the ex-president in the letter. “They already took my freedom and are now threatening my health,” he added.

A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Bolivia went to the prison over the weekend to check on Jeanine’s condition, but has yet to comment on the matter. The former president serves six months of preventive detention in a women’s prison in La Paz, under medical supervision, after being transferred at dawn on Saturday from another prison in the capital to monitor her health.

Jeanine Áñez is accused of the crimes of rebellion, terrorism and conspiracy, based on the denunciation of a former official deputy of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), party of Evo Morales. “Today, the dictatorship attributes to me crimes that I did not commit. I was never a terrorist. I assumed the presidency by constitutional succession to pacify Bolivia. There was no coup, there was fraud,” he argues in his letter.

The former interim president was arrested ten days ago in the city of Trinidad, capital of the Amazonian department of Beni (northeast), by order of the Public Ministry. His former ministers of justice and energy were also arrested and arrest warrants were issued against other personalities, including the civic leader of the wealthy Santa Cruz region, right-wing Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor-elect of that department, as well as high-ranking military and cops.

Jeanine Áñez was the second vice-president of the Congress when she assumed the Bolivian presidency in November 2019, due to the resignation, along with Morales, of all previous positions in the chain of succession.