Former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing dies of covid-19 at 94

Former French President Valéry Giscard D’Estaing died today at the age of 94 Image: JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

Former French President Valéry Giscard D’Estaing, 94, died on Wednesday (2) in the evening “surrounded by his family” in central France, due to complications related to covid-19, some family members told AFP.

Centrist Giscard D’Estaing was president of France from 1974 to 1981. He had been hospitalized several times in recent months for heart problems.

Giscard D’Estaing, who lived since the beginning of the confinement at his home in the countryside, was admitted to the cardiology service of the Hospital de Tours a few days ago, from 15 to 20 November.

He had previously been hospitalized for a few days in mid-September at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, due to a mild lung infection. At the time, doctors ruled it out to be an infection by coronavirus.

Giscard D’Estaing, who celebrated his 94th birthday on February 2, made one of his last public appearances on September 30, 2019, at the wake of another former French president, Jacques Chirac, who was his prime minister from 1974 to 1976.