Home World World Former French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing dies of covid-19 at 94
World

Former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing dies of covid-19 at 94

By kenyan
Former French President Valéry Giscard D’Estaing died today at the age of 94 Image: JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

Former French President Valéry Giscard D’Estaing, 94, died on Wednesday (2) in the evening “surrounded by his family” in central France, due to complications related to covid-19, some family members told AFP.

Centrist Giscard D’Estaing was president of France from 1974 to 1981. He had been hospitalized several times in recent months for heart problems.

Giscard D’Estaing, who lived since the beginning of the confinement at his home in the countryside, was admitted to the cardiology service of the Hospital de Tours a few days ago, from 15 to 20 November.

He had previously been hospitalized for a few days in mid-September at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, due to a mild lung infection. At the time, doctors ruled it out to be an infection by coronavirus.

Giscard D’Estaing, who celebrated his 94th birthday on February 2, made one of his last public appearances on September 30, 2019, at the wake of another former French president, Jacques Chirac, who was his prime minister from 1974 to 1976.

Related news

Leydy Pech, the ‘bee keeper’ who won the battle against Monsanto in Mexico

World kenyan -
Leydy Pech, 55, supports his family through beekeeping Image: Goldman Foundation "It is not just a...
Read more

Pfizer asks for authorization to use covid-19 vaccine in Argentina

World kenyan -
Vaccine against covid-19 in test in Pfizer laboratory Image: Disclosure The American laboratory Pfizer presented this...
Read more

France will inspect about 80 mosques for links with extremists

World kenyan -
Funeral of Muslim victims in a mosque in Nice, France Image: Francois Mori / AP The...
Read more
Load more

Trending

‘Nilizaa na wewe?’ Pastor Ng’ang’a rudely bashes women seeking his financial...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial city pastor Maina Nga'ng'a has been trolled in the past for some of the rude responses he gives his congregants despite being a...
Read more

Bungoma Deputy Governornor assaulted by youths at Wetangula’s event

News Tracy Aime -
Youth in Bungoma County roughed up Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani during the funeral of Bungoma Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson, Jane Wachiye. Mr Kibanani angered the...
Read more

How Apple wants to change US law against forced Uyghur labor

Tech news kenyan -
The New York Times just published Apple's petty arrangements with Uyghur forced labor. And it's not glorious. It seems difficult to reconcile ethics...
Read more

Junior police assaults OCS in public in Meru

News Stanley Kasee -
A junior police officer in Meru County beat up his senior in public and in the presence of his colleagues and members of the...
Read more

Student commits suicide in police cell

News Tracy Aime -
A 19-year-old student ended his life after officers locked him inside a police cell at Kilibwoni Police Post. Meshark Kiprop, a student at  Ndubeneti Secondary...
Read more

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888, the SoC for future high-end smartphones

Tech news kenyan -
Qualcomm's first chip engraved in 5 nm, the Snapdragon 888 promises a substantial performance gain not only on the CPU and GPU side, but...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke