Former President Evo Morales returns to Bolivia after a year of exile

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to the country accompanied by Argentine President Alberto Fernandéz, almost a year after his resignation and exile Image: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Former President Evo Morales returned to Bolivia on Monday, a day after the inauguration of Luis Arce and a year of exile, almost all in Argentina, whose President Alberto Fernández accompanied him to the border.

“Thank you very much, Brother Alberto. Part of my life continues in Argentina,” said Morales before crossing on foot the bridge that connects the Argentine city of La Quiaca to the Bolivian city of Villazón.

The three-day trip, which begins in the border town of Villazón, is full of symbolism. The 61-year-old former left-wing president (2006-2019) returns to his country the day after the inauguration of his political heir Luis Arce and hours before the end of the year since he resigned from the Bolivian presidency.

“This is a triumphant return. Evo Morales is an undisputed leader at the world level,” Huelvi Mamani, one of those in charge of security at the mega-welcome event in Villazón, told AFP. “We expect thousands of people (…). In Villazón, we are almost 50,000 inhabitants and we are all going,” he said.

Morales traveled yesterday to the city of La Quiaca, in the Argentine province of Jujuy, on the border with Bolivia. On Monday, Argentine President Alberto Fernández accompanied him at the border crossing.

In Bolivian lands, the 1,100-kilometer caravan will start, for which 800 vehicles have been registered, according to the organizers.

On the first day, the motorcade will pass through several southern municipalities, in the department of Potosí. On Tuesday, it will cross Orinoca (department of Oruro), culminating, on Wednesday, in Chimoré, in the Tropic of Cochabamba.

The idea of ​​the Aymara leader is to arrive in Chimoré on the same day that he left the country a year ago.

Morales resigned from the presidency on November 10, 2019, after losing support from the armed forces. The next day, he traveled to Mexico and, weeks later, in December, took refuge in Argentina.

It was in the Tropico de Cochabamba that he emerged as the leader of the “cocaleros” in the 1980s. In these rural areas, there are many graffiti with the phrase “Volte Evo” on the façades of brick and adobe houses.

Bolivia is one of the countries in Latin America with the largest indigenous population, corresponding to 41% of its 11.5 million inhabitants. Of these, 34.6% live in poverty, and 12.9%, in extreme poverty.

In a context aggravated by the pandemic of coronavirus, many want the “economic miracle” of Morales’ management to be repeated, when Arce was Minister of Economy: high growth and poverty reduction (from 60% to 37.2%).