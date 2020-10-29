Home World World Former US government official admits he wrote an anonymous article against Trump...
Former US government official admits he wrote an anonymous article against Trump in 2018

Washington, Oct 29, 2020 (AFP) – A former US government official admitted today that he was the author of an anonymous article with great repercussions against the president Donald Trump published in 2018 and reiterated his criticisms of the Republican.

Miles Taylor, former chief of staff of the Department of Interior Security (DHS), published an anonymous article in the newspaper “The New York Times” in which he stated that he was part of a “resistance” before the president to curb his intentions.

In a text entitled “Why I Am Not Anonymous”, Taylor reveals his identity and defends his actions. “We don’t owe our silence to the president. We owe him and the American people the truth.” Trump he responded by downplaying Taylor’s importance: “He’s a scoundrel who has never worked in the White House.”

The former employee, who identified himself as a Republican, declared that Trump sees any personal criticism as “subversive” and said that although he wrote the article himself, his views were shared by other officials.

The identity of the mysterious author was a prominent subject in Washington and resulted, in November 2019, in the brief book “A Warning”, in which he reports the alleged dysfunctions in the government Trump.

Since leaving office, Taylor has regularly participated as a program commentator on the CNN TV network and has spoken out in favor of Joe Biden’s campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Matthews downplayed the revelation: “It is more than shameful that the New York Times opinion section has granted an anonymity to such a low-ranking official.”

