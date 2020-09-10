Former vice president of Paraguay disappears in guerrilla region

Former Vice President of Paraguay Oscar Denis Image: Jorge Adorno / Reuters

Local authorities reported on Wednesday the disappearance of former Paraguayan vice president Oscar Denis in an area close to where a week ago there were clashes between security forces and guerrillas of the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP), in which two 11-year-old girls were killed.

The disappearance, which is being investigated as a possible kidnapping, led to the interruption of the session reserved in Congress, when members of the Executive informed lawmakers about the operation in which the girls were victimized.

Along with Denis, another person also disappeared, whom the local media appoints as an employee of a politician’s property in the department of Concepción.

The spokesman for the Joint Task Force, Lt. Col. Luis Apesteguia, told EFE that they had received a report of the disappearance of Denis, 74, in Concepción, about 40 kilometers from the area of ​​clashes with guerrilla seven days ago.

The former vice-president, who currently makes up the opposition, held the vice-presidency during the government led by Francisco Franco, from 2012 to 2013, replacing the deposed Fernando Lugo.

The first reactions also came from his party, with a statement from the current leader of the legend, Efraín Alegre, who blamed President Mário Abdo Benítez on Denis’s disappearance on his social networks. In addition, he said it was a kidnapping.

The disappearance occurs a week after the death of the two girls, near an EPP camp where weapons, documents and money were seized. The government reported that there were 12 guerrillas in the camp, and they all managed to escape shortly after the death of the girls, who, according to Benítez’s office, were daughters of the faction leaders.