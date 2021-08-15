Founder of the “fact-checking” site Snopes admits to plagiarizing articles

The co-founder and CEO of Snopes.com acknowledged having plagiarized dozens of articles from various media over the years, defining these appropriations as “serious lapses in judgment”

From 2015 to 2019, and probably even before, David Mikkelson included material taken from the “Los Angeles Times”, “The Guardian” and other newspapers to increase traffic on the website of fact-checking Snopes.com, according to BuzzFeed News, which revealed the story this Friday.

To collect the plagiarized material, Mikkelson used his own name, a generic Snopes signature, and a pseudonym. Among the material collected are isolated phrases and whole paragraphs on topics such as same-sex marriage and David Bowie’s death, without citing the sources, say BuzzFeed and Snopes himself.

Mikkelson went suspended from editorial production until completion of an internal inquiry, but remains CEO and with 50% of the company, according to a statement by Snopes management.

“Let’s be clear: plagiarism undermines our mission and values, period. It has no place in any context within this organization”, says Snopes, in a statement.

In another press release, eight Snopes journalists condemn the actions of Mikkelson. But former collaborators told BuzzFeed that Mikkelson encouragedI routinely practice as a way to make Snopes look faster than it actually was.

Mikkelson did not reply to the email sent by the Associated Press (AP) asking for comment on the matter this Saturday, but told BuzzFeed that his behavior was due to lack of formal experience in journalism..

“I don’t have a background in journalism,” he began by justifying Mikkelson. “I wasn’t used to adding news. I crossed the line several times of copyright infringement”, he admitted.

Created in 1994 under a different name by Mikkelson and then-wife Barbara Hamel, Snopes won two Webby Awards and served as one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners between December 2016 and February 2019, recalls BuzzFedd News.

Recently, the site has been the focus of a battle contentious for its ownership, locked between Mikkelson and the company that bought the share of shares held by Hamel.

BuzzFeed News flagged stories from several average, including The New York Times, CNN, NBC News and BBC. Six were originally published under the pseudonym Jeff Zarronandia, three under the name Mikkelson and the rest as “Team Snopes”.

In turn, Snopes said it had identified 140 stories with possible problems, including 54 that included appropriate material. AP material was also cited, but the stories were not specified.