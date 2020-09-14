Home World World Four people die in Spain after contracting West Nile virus
Four people die in Spain after contracting West Nile virus

By kenyan
West Nile Fever Virus Image: AFP

The death toll from an outbreak of the West Nile virus in southern Spain has increased to four, local officials said today.

The fourth victim is an 87-year-old woman hospitalized in the city of Puerto Real (province of Cádiz) due to the disease, transmitted by a mosquito bite, the Health Secretariat of the Andalusian regional government said in a statement.

Another three people died of this disease in the neighboring province of Seville, where the outbreak began in the cities of Coria del Río and La Puebla del Río, both on the banks of the Guadalquivir.

Ten more people are hospitalized for the disease in these two provinces, four of them in the intensive care unit.

West Nile virus has symptoms similar to the flu, but in extreme cases it can cause tremors, fever, coma and an inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis. It can also cause meningitis.

Discovered in 1937 in Uganda, the virus is spread by birds and transmitted to humans by mosquito bites. It occurs in Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia.

The regional government of Andalusia has ordered the spraying of several wet areas in the area to kill mosquitoes and reduce the risk of transmission.

