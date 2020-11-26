Four teenagers accused of involvement in beheading of French teacher Image: Bertrand Guay / AFP

Just over a month after the beheading of French professor Samuel Paty on October 16 in a city outside Paris, four teenagers aged 13 to 14, including a girl, were formally accused of involvement in the case.

The killer was killed by the police shortly after the crime, but three boys are said to be complicit in helping the attacker to identify the victim, while a young woman is appointed as initiator of the smear campaign launched against Paty in the social networks.

Police say the three high school students are accused of “complicity in terrorist murder”. They indicated who Paty was to Chechen asylum Abdoullakh Anzorov, when the killer was looking for the victim around the school where the history and geography teacher worked. Would the youth have indicated who the target was in exchange for an estimated amount of money? 300 to? 350.

The girl is one of the victim’s students, who is being accused of “slander”. The girl had criticized the professor’s display of the Prophet Muhammad’s caricatures during a class on freedom of expression. The young woman’s complaint prompted her father, Brahim Chnina, to make a video with threats to Paty.

In the recording, which went viral on social media, the teenager’s father called the teacher a “thug”, stating his cell phone number and the school’s address. However, the investigation confirmed that the young woman was not at the establishment on the day the cartoons were shown to students and that the fuse of the crime may have been motivated by a false testimony of the teenager.

Her father, as well as Abdelhakim Sefrioui, a religious leader who supported him in the smear campaign, are also accused of complicity in the terrorist attack.

14 people sued

The four teenagers were detained by order of the anti-terrorist judges and later released under judicial control, after being introduced to a magistrate. So far, 14 people have been prosecuted in the case.

Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, was murdered on his way out of work, days after showing his students several cartoons of the prophet Muhammad. He was beheaded by Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Russian-Chechen extremist, who was killed by security forces minutes after committing his crime.

The case relaunched the debate on freedom of expression in France. Paty had shown the prophet’s caricatures at the opening of the trial of 14 accomplices in the attack on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in 2015. Twelve people died in the attack, including historical designers of the publication. At the time, the terrorists, who were subsequently killed by the police, said they were taking revenge on the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

(With information from AFP)