Fourteen alleged accomplices of attacks in Paris in 2015 will be tried

Paris residents held vigils in 2016 to remember the terrorist attack that took place at the Bataclan concert hall Image: Leo Lemos / FramePhoto

Brussels, Feb 24, 2021 (AFP) – Fourteen suspected accomplices of the jihadist commands that attacked Paris on November 13, 2015 were sent to a criminal court in Belgium on Wednesday (24), according to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

They are suspects not retained in the French trial.

Of the 20 defendants in the Belgian case, that country’s court has dismissed five cases and links the case of an accused with another case, an MP spokesman told AFP.

The decision was made behind closed doors and is subject to appeal.

The trial could take place in the second half of 2021 in Brussels.

Suspected of having transported, housed or materially assisted the attackers in Belgian territory, the alleged accomplices sent to court will not all be tried on the same charges, added spokesman Eric Van Duyse.

But most of them – 12 according to the MP – will have to answer for “participation in the activities of a terrorist group”.

The attacks, claimed by the Islamic State (IS), killed 130 people in the French capital and in the neighboring city of Saint-Denis, on the night of November 13, 2015.

Prepared largely in Belgium, where the attackers had several hiding places, the attacks sparked the opening of an investigation by the Brussels anti-terrorist justice very quickly.

In this case called “Paris Bis”, the researchers focused on all forms of support for authors. It includes Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the command that attacked Paris, who was on the run for four months until he was arrested in the Belgian capital on March 18, 2016.