Fox is rescued in parking lot with plastic bottle stuck on his head

An animal rescuer, named Nick Jonas, received a call in London, England, to help a fox whose head was trapped in a plastic bottle. Who alerted the animal in danger was a worker, who spotted the mammal in trouble in a parking lot in the Newham area.

Nick, who works for the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty), said in a statement from the association that the fox was indeed in a complicated situation.

“This poor fox was in a very dangerous situation. She managed to get her head into a rigid plastic bottle and couldn’t get it out,” said the rescuer.

“When I arrived, I was very concerned that the fox might be without oxygen, as she had passed out in a bush and was breathing hard,” he added.

The professional considered that he needed to work fast to save the animal. A video shows the moment when Nick tries to hold him, while he moves in a frightened way.

Finally, the fox is finally placed by the rescuer in a transport cage. “She didn’t seem to have suffered any injuries, so I was able to let her go [para a natureza]”Nick said.” She immediately ran to join her pack, “he said.

Despite the case being unusual, the rescuer stresses that the incident is just one example of how waste can be a risk to wildlife in the urban environment. In the past two years alone, the RSPCA said it had received 8,902 calls about animals trapped or injured by some type of waste – this is equivalent to an average of 11 animals in danger per day.

“We really encourage people to dispose of the garbage properly or take the garbage home,” recommended the company official.