France: aggression against blacks reopens debate on racism and puts security law in check

Michel Zecler, a producer who was beaten by police last Saturday in Paris, arrives at the police station to file a complaint Image: AURORE MESENGE / AFP

The police beatings of a black man in Paris, which left President Emmanuel Macron “dismayed”, reopened a debate on racism and police violence on Friday (27) in France, in the midst of controversy over a security bill.

The strong images showing four police officers beating a producer of music black at the door of his Paris studio – which were released on Thursday by the Loopsider website – generated a wave of indignation in France.

The agents were detained this Friday for an interrogation at the headquarters of the General Inspection of the National Police (IGPN).

In the scene, which lasts several minutes and was captured by security cameras, the agents are seen punching, kicking and beating the victim, Michel Zecler, with a truncheon, who the police drew attention for apparently not wearing a mask.

The wave of consternation reached the highest echelons of the government and the world of sport. The French president was “very shocked” after watching the video, his office said on Friday.

Big stars of soccer, such as Antoine Griezmann or Kylian Mbappé, also reacted with indignation to the video that went viral in social networks.

This new case of police violence also appeared on several front pages of major French newspapers.

“Nausea”, headline in the Libération newspaper on the front page, showing a photo of Michel Zecler’s blood-covered face; already at night Le Monde published, also on the cover, images of the police attacking the producer.

“They have stained the Republic’s uniform”

The French president met with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Thursday and asked him to take action against the police in question, government sources told AFP.

After this meeting, the minister announced the suspension of agents involved in this case of police violence, which he said had “stained the Republic’s uniform”.

The agents, who were suspended from their duties, are being held at the headquarters of the Inspector General of the National Police (IGPN), to be questioned.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation on Tuesday for “violence” and “falsifying public records”.

“Black shit”

According to Michel Zecler, who lodged a complaint, the police repeatedly called him a “black shit” while beating him.

His testimony reopens a debate over alleged “structural” racism and violence within the French police, something the authorities categorically deny. But several cases in recent years support this thesis.

The violence against Zecler comes after the violent dismantling, on Monday, of an informal immigrant camp in the heart of Paris.

The images of this evacuation, filmed by journalists and activists, caused irritation among the French and led to the opening of a report by the General Police Inspectorate.

Among the images that were broadcast on social networks are police officers dispersing migrants inside the tents, as well as an agent stumbling over a migrant.

“Global security” law

In addition, these cases, revealed by images broadcast on social networks, take place amid a debate in France about a controversial security bill that aims to restrict the right to film police officers during their interventions.

The law was denounced by journalists, who consider it a violation of press freedom, and has sparked protests in the past two weeks.

A new demonstration is scheduled for Saturday in Paris. The text, which was approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday and should be analyzed by the Senate, has generated controversy in recent days.

While the police unions, the right and the extreme right approve, the left and public liberties defenders see this project as a violation of freedom of information and a sign of an authoritarian bias by the government.

The most controversial article in the text is punishable by one year in prison and 45,000 euros ($ 53,600) in fines for disclosing the “face image or any other identifying element” of members of the law enforcement agencies in action when “attentive” to their “physical or psychological integrity”.

“Without images, these cases would not come to light,” said several journalists after the revelation of the beating by Michel Zecler.

To calm the spirits, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday evening the creation of an “independent commission charged with proposing to rewrite” the controversial Article 24 of the global security law.

But this initiative angered parliamentarians, who see it as an interference by the Executive in its prerogatives.