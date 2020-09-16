Home World World France closes more than 80 schools in 15 days due to covid-19...
World

France closes more than 80 schools in 15 days due to covid-19 cases

By kenyan

1.set.2020 - French Minister of Education and Sport, Jean-Michel Blanquer, talks to a child on the first day back to school in the country after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic - Guillaume Souvant / AFP

1.set.2020 – French Minister of Education and Sport, Jean-Michel Blanquer, talks to a child on the first day back to school in the country after the stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic Image: Guillaume Souvant / AFP

France has closed more than 80 schools since the school year resumed 15 days ago, due to the detection of new cases of coronavirus – said the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, today, insisting that these are “low” numbers.

“We have about 1,200 new cases of covid-19 among students compared to last week,” Blanquer said in an interview with the LCI network.

The minister pointed out that the closure of these units represents only a small fraction of the 60,000 schools across France and said that the beginning of the school year “is the best possible” given the current health crisis.

Face-to-face classes have also been suspended at some universities in recent days, due to the detection of some cases of contagion.

In the southeast, Montpellier University announced the suspension of classes at the Faculty of Medicine after about 60 students tested positive for the new coronavirus after a party.

The University of Rennes, in western France, also suspended classes for second and third year medical students this week, after 83 positive tests.

The national public health agency reported nearly 8,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, a small decline from more than 10,000 cases registered on Saturday and a record since the start of mass screening.

The minister also noted a jump in the number of hospitalizations last week, to 2,713 cases, of which 479 had to go to the ICU.

Although the number is well below the 7,000 people in intensive care at the height of the pandemic, France is preparing for a second wave of cases that may arrive this fall (spring in Brazil).

The government has put 82 of the country’s 101 departments on red alert, and cities like Bordeaux (southwest) and Marseille (southeast) have tightened restrictions this week, especially in terms of public meetings and asylum visits.

About 31,000 people died of covid-19 in France.

Related news

World

WHO warns that pandemic overcomes science fiction; India exceeds five million cases

kenyan -
24.jul.2020 - Health professional wearing protective clothing tests a boy in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic in Ahmedabad,...
Read more
World

Older sperm is revealed by paleontologists: ‘giant’ and 100 million years old

kenyan -
Illustration of the reproduction of ostracodes; after mating, the female was trapped in a drop of amber,...
Read more
World

UN implies Maduro in crimes against humanity

kenyan -
Nicolás Maduro and Aleksandr Lukashenko are part, in their respective countries, of delicate power disputes Image: AFP ...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,774FansLike
3,534FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

Teacher dies of covid-19 two weeks after back to school in...

World kenyan -
Demetria Bannister was diagnosed on Friday, three days before she died Image: Leevy's Funeral Home A...
Read more

Without contact with males for 15 years, elderly snake lays 7...

World kenyan -
The zoo claims that asexual reproduction is uncommon, but not uncommon, in the species Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

Pope denounces attempts to appropriate vaccine against covid-19

World kenyan -
Pope Francis during weekly general audience at the Vatican Image: VATICAN MEDIA Pope Francis denounced today,...
Read more

Germans are more afraid of Trump than coronavirus, shows research

World kenyan -
Pandemia occupies only the 17th place in the survey, carried out with about 2,400 people Image: Thomas Kienzle / AFP...
Read more

During tributes to the victims of 9/11, Trump asks union between...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in memorial to 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania Image: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst ...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke