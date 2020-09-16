France closes more than 80 schools in 15 days due to covid-19 cases

1.set.2020 – French Minister of Education and Sport, Jean-Michel Blanquer, talks to a child on the first day back to school in the country after the stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic Image: Guillaume Souvant / AFP

France has closed more than 80 schools since the school year resumed 15 days ago, due to the detection of new cases of coronavirus – said the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, today, insisting that these are “low” numbers.

“We have about 1,200 new cases of covid-19 among students compared to last week,” Blanquer said in an interview with the LCI network.

The minister pointed out that the closure of these units represents only a small fraction of the 60,000 schools across France and said that the beginning of the school year “is the best possible” given the current health crisis.

Face-to-face classes have also been suspended at some universities in recent days, due to the detection of some cases of contagion.

In the southeast, Montpellier University announced the suspension of classes at the Faculty of Medicine after about 60 students tested positive for the new coronavirus after a party.

The University of Rennes, in western France, also suspended classes for second and third year medical students this week, after 83 positive tests.

The national public health agency reported nearly 8,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, a small decline from more than 10,000 cases registered on Saturday and a record since the start of mass screening.

The minister also noted a jump in the number of hospitalizations last week, to 2,713 cases, of which 479 had to go to the ICU.

Although the number is well below the 7,000 people in intensive care at the height of the pandemic, France is preparing for a second wave of cases that may arrive this fall (spring in Brazil).

The government has put 82 of the country’s 101 departments on red alert, and cities like Bordeaux (southwest) and Marseille (southeast) have tightened restrictions this week, especially in terms of public meetings and asylum visits.

About 31,000 people died of covid-19 in France.