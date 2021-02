France overcomes 80,000 deaths from coronavirus (official) Image: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

Paris, Feb 9, 2021 (AFP) – France surpassed this Tuesday (9) the 80,000 deaths by covid-19, with more than 700 new deaths in hospitals and homes for the elderly, according to official data.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 439 people died in hospitals with the coronavirus, according to the public health agency.