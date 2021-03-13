France hopes to exceed its vaccination target and criticizes laboratories

Empty covid-19 vaccine bottles are discarded after being used for immunization in Paris, France Image: Martin Bureau / AFP

France hopes to surpass the goal of 10 million people vaccinated against covid-19 by mid-April, said its Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday (13), who criticized the laboratories for delays in delivery times.

“We will have a big challenge in April, because we will have a lot of vaccines,” said Castex during a visit to a vaccination center in Saint-Maixent-L’Ecole (western France).

“We set the target of 10 million vaccinations for April 15 and I hope that we will exceed the number. But we have to be cautious, because the laboratories create problems with the delivery times. It is necessary to adapt”.

Anglo-Swedish group AstraZeneca announced on Saturday another reduction of its vaccines for the European Union, alleging export restrictions.

This vaccine is also widely criticized by several countries after the preventive suspension of its use by Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Bulgaria due to serious serious cases of blood clots.

The WHO declared on Friday that there is “no reason not to use” this vaccine, because so far no cause-and-effect relationship has been found.

The French Prime Minister defended the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I would not give my citizens a poison,” he assured the young mayor of Saint-Maixent, Stéphane Baudry.

France on Friday surpassed 90,000 covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

Due to the increase in the number of people in intensive care, the hospital situation is “extremely tense” in the region of the Isle of France, which includes Paris and its surroundings, the Prime Minister admitted on Friday.