France. Jean-Marie Le Pen tried for hate crimes

Having already been convicted in similar cases in the past, Le Pen is again being accused of hate speech after making a reference to the Holocaust in a criticism of a Jewish singer.

The trial of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the National Front and father of Marine Le Pen, began yesterday, with more accusations of inciting racial hatred, this time with comments about a Jewish singer, writes France Press.

The case goes back to a 2014 video on the website of the National Regroupment party – which at the time was called the National Front – where Le Pen complained about artists who criticized his extremist positions, including Madonna and Yannick Noah, a tennis player who had turned to music.

Actor and singer Patrick Bruel was also not spared, with the 93-year-old politician making a reference to the Holocaust, Bruel being Jewish. “I’m not surprised. listen, next time we will make a complete batch“, stated Le Pen.

Jean-Marie defended himself from criticism by saying that the comments were not anti-Semitic and that only their “political enemies or imbeciles” could interpret them that way. Le Pen also failed to appear at the trial in Paris, with his lawyer, Frederic Joachim, arguing that the case is based on a part of the phrase “out of context”.

The trial was postponed for years because of Le Pen’s immunity as a deputy, a position he held between 1984 and 2019. However, other lawmakers withdrew his immunity in 2016.

The comments caused problems even within her own party, with the daughter defending her father, saying it was “a political mistake”. However, Marine Le Pen removed the father from the leadership the National Front in 2015 due to other convictions in cases of hate speech, in an attempt to clean up the party’s image.

The scandal did not stop Jean-Marie Le Pen from continuing to make controversial and racist comments about Jews, immigrants or Muslims, the Be a media presence regular and an important figure on the French right.