France may enact ‘light’ quarantine to face 2nd wave of covid-19

Statues wear masks to ‘protect’ themselves from the new coronavirus; in the background, the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France Image: Mehdi Taamallah / NurPhoto via Getty Images

At a time when France is facing a “very difficult, even critical” health situation, according to scientists advising the presidency, the government is studying new measures to combat covid-19 and is expected to announce a tightening of the rules to contain the epidemic, in up to 48 hours.

Several options are being analyzed, such as extending the curfew, local confinements or only on weekends. All alternatives are under study, according to the Eliseu Palace. However, whatever the measure adopted, a second confinement, if it happens, should not be the same as last March.

The worsening of the health crisis made the French president change the agenda planned for today Macron had a trip to deal with the issue of nuclear energy, but he preferred to cancel the shift to focus on the health crisis.

The head of state will meet twice with the Defense Council, this morning and tomorrow to discuss the authorities’ reaction to the increased circulation of coronavirus.

France recorded 26,700 new positive cases and 257 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, after breaking the record of more than 52,000 new positive cases the day before.

Although the Executive has already expressed the desire to avoid a new general confinement, the alternatives that it currently has, should increase the daily life of the French and reduce social contacts.

Hypotheses under study

Among the hypotheses evaluated are: a reinforced curfew, possibly starting earlier, at 7 pm; confinement circumscribed to certain departments or compatible with economic activity, with the closure of all non-essential trade; or total confinement aimed at the elderly and vulnerable.

Prime Minister Jean Castex welcomes the leaders of all political and union parties this afternoon to discuss these hypotheses under study.

Currently, 54 departments in France are subjected to an evening curfew, between 9 pm and 6 am. However, for Philippe Amouyel, professor of public health at the University Hospital of Lille, the measure applied by 2/3 of the French is not enough.

“When people are on the street or on public transport, most of them respect the restriction measures. The problem is the contact at home and with the outside world, with friends, with relatives, on walks. Certainly this is where the progression originates. of the virus, “he explains.

Given this observation, many people wonder if it would be easier and simpler to confine the entire population again.

“It would be an effective solution from the health point of view, but it imposes countless problems in the economic and social plan”, answers Didier Pittet, head of the epidemiology service at the Geneva university hospital and president of the evaluation mission on the management of the health crisis.

Towards a more flexible quarantine?

In an interview with RFI, the infectologist says that “there are two options: one that consists of reinforcing measures, such as an early curfew or the banning of certain types of meetings, which could be unpopular, or a reconfiguration that would not be as dramatic as what we experienced in March, “he adds.

“We could leave schools open, because it is very difficult for parents to telework with children at home,” he says.

“The home office can be implemented by certain companies, such as banks or insurance companies, which could have up to 80% of the staff at home, but we understand that certain branches require the presence of workers, such as civil construction”, adds the specialist.

“Today we have the impression that decisions are made late, but the number of cases points out that the virus is circulating among the population. In this context, the important thing is to diagnose and point out the cases that deserve hospitalization and be aware of the number of patients in intensive care “, he says.

“Avoiding transmission of the virus requires good practices: respecting social distance, washing hands regularly, wearing a mask when necessary or recommended. This way we can spare the most vulnerable from becoming infected and develop a serious form of the disease,” concludes French infectologist.