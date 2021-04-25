France prepares a new bill to stop the “lone wolves”

Since 2012, there are already 269 fatalities in attacks inspired by Islamic fundamentalism

The stabbing murder of a police officer prompted the French Government to prepare a new bill to stop the recent profile of Islamist terrorist: men who act alone, do not belong to a specific organization and are radicalized online.

In an interview published this Sunday by the “Jornal de Dimanche”, the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, announced that he will present a new law to the Council of Ministers on April 28, which will contain 19 articles, which joins those that are already in force one 2015 and another 2017, promulgated in full terrorist wave.

We are faced with “isolated individuals, increasingly younger, off the radar of the secret services and without necessarily being in contact with already established Islamist networks, they use the internet and social networks in a systematic way”Darmanin warned.

Among the new measures in the bill, the establishment of home visits by the authorities based on the criterion of “serious threat”; close monitoring of radicalized people, who may be referred to psychiatric services; and capturing conversations via satellite.

In addition to the parliamentary procedure, the law can also go through the courts, since some specialists questioned the constitutionality of some measures.

FIVE ARRESTED

At a press conference held this Sunday, the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, announced that a fifth person had been arrested this Sunday for his relationship with Jamel G., the man who murdered the 49-year-old police, mother of two girls.

In total, two cousins, the father and a friendly couple were taken into police custody since Friday to better understand the motivations of the murderer.

Ricard said that Jamel G. radicalized in recent months, adopting a more rigorous practice of Islam in full confinement, and had presented problems of depression last February, according to the testimony of the terrorist’s father.

“We are continuing to investigate to identify accomplices, co-perpetrators or people who have inspired him to commit the terrorist act,” said the prosecutor, who indicated that they work “closely” with the authorities of Tunisia, the attacker’s country of origin.

The prosecutor explained that they found clear indications of an Islamist attack. Jamel shouted “Allah is great” when he stabbed Stephánie at the entrance of the police station and heard jihadist-inspiring chants just before carrying out the attack in which he himself was killed after two police shots.

MACRON’S HEEL OF ACHILLES

Delivery man and resident in the peaceful Rambouillet in a studio he shared with his father, Jamel G. had a temporary work visa.

The fact of having entered France without legal permission ignited the conservatives and the extreme right, who accused the Government of Emmanuel Macron of being “lax” in the face of “illegal immigration”.

One year before the presidential elections, French voters are especially concerned about security and the fight against terrorism, an issue that is only behind health, the fight against the pandemic and education.

A 86% of voters will take into account the policies to combat terrorism and insecurity proposed by each candidate, according to a poll published this Sunday.

In recent weeks, before the attack, Macron had been clouded in making gestures and statements in favor of the forces of order, announcing a significant reinforcement of them.

However, many voters continue to perceive him as unsteady on the security aspect, in which he is clearly ahead of the far-right Marine Le Pen, one of the favorites for the 2022 lawsuit.

(With information from EFE)