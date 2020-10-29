France raises security alert against terrorism after simultaneous attacks

French soldiers protect the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, France, after a knife attack that left three dead and several injured Image: Eric Gaillard / Pool / AFP

France has raised the level of security alert to the highest level after simultaneous attacks have been reported in several locations, including the country’s consulate in Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Jean Castex said today.

Three people died, one of them beheaded, and several were injured today in Nice, on the French Riviera, in a knife attack near the Basilica of Notre Dame. The attacker was arrested and according to the city’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, everything pointed to a “terrorist attack”.

According to the mayor, the suspect “repeated ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest) over and over when he was being treated on the spot.”

In Montfavet, near the southern city of Avignon, French police killed a man after he had threatened pedestrians with a gun.

According to the French radio station Europe 1, he also shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

Consulate in Saudi Arabia

In Jeddah, one of the main cities in Saudi Arabia, a man wounded a guard in a knife attack at the French consulate and was immediately arrested, according to state media and the French embassy.

Police in the province of Mecca, where Jida is located, said the attacker was Saudi, but did not specify the nationality of the guard, who reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Neither the Saudi authorities nor the French embassy mentioned the reasons for the attack. However, this is amid growing anger in the Middle East over French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements that his country will not “renounce cartoons” portraying the prophet Muhammad, which triggered a boycott of French products in the Arab world.

‘Response will be firm and unforgiving’

Castex told the country’s National Assembly that the government’s response to the attack will be firm and unforgiving. The episodes of violence take place two weeks after the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty, in the Paris region, which caused national commotion.

The reason for the attacks or whether there is a link to Paty’s death remains unclear, but the mayor of Nice recalled the beheading and said that France needs to “eliminate Islamofascism”.

Paty, 47, was killed on the 16th after showing caricatures of the prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression. Shortly after leaving the school where he worked in the small town of Conflans-Saint-Honorine, in Yvelines, in the Paris region, the educator was beheaded by a terrorist, an 18-year-old Chechen man.

He took a cartoon to the classroom published in the Charlie Hebdo newspaper to explain to students about what is one of the pillars of the French Republic, freedom of expression.

Last month, two people were seriously injured in a knife attack near Charlie Hebdo’s old Paris office. The aggression coincided with the trial of the 2015 attack on the vehicle’s wording.

Last week, during a tribute to Professor Paty at the Sorbonne, Macron defended freedom of expression and the use of satirical cartoons. Since then, several Muslim countries, such as Turkey, have hardened their tone of criticism and fueled a boycott of France.

* With information from AFP, ANSA, Reuters and RFI