France to reopen border with England for travelers without covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to get French President Emmanuel Macron to lift the blockade on trucks Image: ERIC GAILLARD / AFP

France will reopen its borders for passengers arriving from England on Wednesday, ending a blockade that was intended to contain the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, but that stopped thousands of trucks before Christmas.

Several countries in the world closed their borders to the United Kingdom after a new, significantly more transmissible variant of the coronavirus was discovered spreading rapidly across southern England.

With lines of trucks extending to the horizon in England and supermarket shelves empty just days before Christmas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to get French President Emmanuel Macron to lift the blockade on trucks directed to the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday night an agreement was reached with the French government to allow French people and other EU residents to return home, as long as they have a negative covid-19 test done less than 72 hours ago.

The United Kingdom said it would start distributing tests at various locations on Wednesday, but warned that the process would take time.

Truckers were instructed not to head to the Kent area, where the main connections to the rail and ferry systems are.