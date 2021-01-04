France vaccines only 516 people, opposition criticizes government slowness

92-year-old man takes first dose of vaccine in France Image: POOL / REUTERS

Paris, 4 Jan 2021 (AFP) – The French government faces a series of criticisms for the slowness of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in comparison with other European countries.

“They are making fun of us. Today it is more complicated to get vaccinated than to buy a car,” criticized Jean Rottner, president of the Greater East region, one of the most affected by the pandemic.

“We are facing a state scandal,” added Rottner, a member of the right-wing opposition party The Republicans (LR). “Things must accelerate,” he said.

“We are the target of a joke in the world. They failed in masks, at border controls (…) and vaccinated 450 people in seven days. It is shameful,” said Jordan Bardella, vice-president of the far-right party RN.

France started vaccinating on December 27 in nursing homes. But by January 1, only 516 people had been immunized, compared with more than 200,000 in Germany over the same period, and almost 1 million in the United Kingdom.

Although the government has so far taken the “prudent” start, Executive spokesman Gabriel Attal announced on Sunday an acceleration with the weekly arrival of vaccines and the transfer of doses to nursing homes.

According to the publication ‘Le Journal du Dimanche’, the government decided to step on the gas after President Emmanuel Macron expressed dissatisfaction with the slowness of the campaign to several members of his cabinet.

Regarding vaccination against covid-19 “we are at a pace of family outing, which is neither up to the moment nor to the French,” said the publication, which cited Macron’s words spoken at private meetings.

“I am at war in the morning, at noon, in the afternoon and at night,” said the French president, who has recently recovered from the covid. “I expect the same commitment from everyone. This is not enough. It must change quickly and strongly.”