France will not impose new lockdown despite rise in coronavirus cases

France will not impose a new lockdown despite the rise in coronavirus cases Image: Mehdi Taamallah / NurPhoto via Getty Images

France will not apply a new lockdown for the time being to contain the advance of the coronavirus, but it may soon impose a more early curfew in the eastern areas of the country, which are most affected by infections, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday.

“We are discarding the idea of ​​a lockdown for now, be it national or local,” said Olivier Véran on public television channel France 2.

“But we are going to propose an extension of the curfew, so that it starts at 6 pm, instead of 8 pm, in all areas where it is considered necessary,” said Veran.

France, which has the largest number of cases in Western Europe and the fifth in the world, with 2.57 million, has already undergone two lockdowns, the first between 17 March and 11 May and the second between 30 October and 15 from December.

Since then, the lockdown has been replaced by a national curfew, from 8 pm to 6 am, and, contrary to expectations, cultural establishments remained closed as the daily number of new infections did not fall below 5,000, as it was the goal set by the government.

French health authorities have reported 11,395 new infections in the past 24 hours, jumping above the 10,000 mark for the first time in the past four days.