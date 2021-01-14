France will require negative covid test for all travelers outside the EU Image: Mehdi Taamallah / NurPhoto via Getty Images

France will require a negative covid-19 test for all travelers outside the European Union starting next Monday to prevent them from taking new covid-19 variants, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday (14) ).

Travelers arriving in France will also have to isolate themselves for seven days and, after that time, they will have to take another covid-19 test, Castex added at a news conference.

To try to contain an outbreak of cases, France will also impose a national curfew at 6 pm from Saturday and for at least 15 days.

Most of the French were already subject to a curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, imposed in mid-December, when the second national confinement was lifted.

In 25 departments, mainly in the east and southeast, particularly affected by the pandemic, its inhabitants were already meeting a curfew starting at 6 pm.

France reported about 23,000 new cases of covid-19 on Wednesday, a number well above the 5,000 cases set by the government to lift restrictions.

The vaccination campaign, which was severely criticized for its slowness, entered a new phase with the opening of registrations for people over 75 years old.

So far, only elderly people living in nursing homes and health professionals over 50 have received the vaccine.

More than 69,000 people have died from covid-19 in France since last March.