France will start vaccination in nursing homes, but only 19% of caregivers intend to get vaccinated Image: Reuters / Imago Imagens / Rights reserved

The European Medicines Agency will meet next Monday, the 21st, and should authorize the use of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in the 27 countries of the bloc. The start of national campaigns is scheduled for December 27 – Spain, for example, has already confirmed this date. The French government has decided that the first group will be residents of the 7,200 nursing homes in the country (43% public), representing about 600,000 elderly people, and the 400,000 caregivers of that population.

Vaccination against covid-19 will begin in France with a big question in the air: how much will the French adhere to immunization?

An internal survey conducted in early December by the national federation of nursing homes, known in France by the acronym Ehpad, showed that 76% of professional caregivers do not intend to get the vaccine. Only 19% said they will be vaccinated; 5% were undecided. Retirees are a little more excited: 53% of the elderly heard want to get the vaccine, while 38% reject immunization.

If vaccine-related pessimism persists, this situation could jeopardize the government’s main objectives: easing pressure on hospitals and protecting the most vulnerable. Caregivers are important to encourage the elderly about the benefits of vaccination. Of the 59,000 killed by Covid-19 in France, about 25,000 (42%) were nursing home residents.

It will be up to the elderly to give written consent to vaccination, after undergoing a medical consultation that will assess whether or not there is a contraindication in their case. This process, which did not even begin in most nursing homes, is expected to intensify the campaign in the second week of January.

An ethics committee will decide this weekend on the situation of dependents, Alzheimer’s, for example, which have judicial protection. Clinical trials of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine did not include people in this situation, as they could not give their consent to the tests. The French Ministry of Health wants to take every precaution in these specific cases.

Campaign starts at a slow pace

The first phase of vaccination will cover a relatively small number of people, compared to the country’s 67 million inhabitants. France will receive about 1.16 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine by December 31. To achieve protection against Covid-19, two doses are required within three weeks. Phase 2 of the plan is scheduled from February to June, for 14 million people who have a risk factor linked to age or a chronic pathology, as well as certain health professionals. It is only from the summer, in June, that a broad campaign is planned for over 18 years.

Some experts question this strategy: why not first vaccinate people who are most exposed to contagion due to work, or at least simultaneously with the elderly, in order to contain the epidemic globally? It is a debate between experts.

Macron says he’s fine, but reduced activity

The French president posted a video on social media on Friday (18) to provide information about your health status, one day after being diagnosed positive for coronavirus. Without a suit, dressed in a turtleneck sweater and red eyes, he said he was fine, but with the same symptoms as the day before: tiredness, headache, dry cough and with a slower pace of activity.

The president promised that he would regularly inform the French about his health and in a transparent manner. Macron is isolated in Versailles, in an old hunting lodge that has become the weekend residence of the presidency.

In the video, Macron tries to end the controversy that has shaken the country since the official statement about its contamination. A part of the press condemned the various lunches and dinners that the president promoted this week, in the Palace of the Elysee, some with 12 guests, at the same time that the government repeats daily to the French that they can only meet with six people.

Macron said that he respects the rules of prevention, that he uses a mask and alcohol gel, but that he undoubtedly contracted the coronavirus “in a moment of neglect and bad luck”. He argued that if he had not paid attention, with the number of people he has encountered daily since the beginning of the epidemic, he would have caught the infection earlier and infected a large number of people.

“Yesterday, 18 thousand French people tested positive like me, this virus spares no one“he said in the video. He asked the French to be very careful not to get contaminated during the holiday season.

Macron will turn 43 next Monday (21). He said he believed he would not suffer complications from the disease because of his age. The head of state is treated by an Armed Forces doctor. Health Minister Olivier Verán believes the contagion happened last week, during the European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels. In principle, the French president will be in isolation at Versailles for another six days.