French Prime Minister receives 80 panties in protest for closure of lingerie stores during pandemic

Who said that lingerie is not a necessity item? French women who say it: in a “symbolic and humorous” action to protest against the closing of underwear stores during the lockdown, managers of lingerie “boutiques” sent more than 80 panties to the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex . The action, entitled “cullotée”, an expression that means “sassy”, in a pun on the French word “cullote” (panties), calls for lingerie stores to be reclassified as “essential trade”, to remain open during the pandemic .

Packages and envelopes in addition to the originals are due to arrive in Matignon, the official residence of the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex. The fact is that 80 managers of independent underwear stores in France decided to send panties to Prime Minister Jean Castex, as a sign of dissatisfaction. They dispute the closure of their businesses, considered “non-essential”, during the lockdown in the country.

“A symbolic action but above all humorous”, explain the traders. In the letter addressed to Castex, a message: “you will find attached to this letter an element of everyday life still considered non-essential by your government: the panties”.

In a video posted on TikTok on Monday (19), which went viral in France, a lingerie store manager expressed her annoyance: “No, we are not unnecessary. No, putting on panties every morning is not a thing to be relegated to the background. We have the right to open, like other stores, like record stores or garden centers “, he said. He concluded: “We think it is funny, symbolic and meaningful to send panties to the government to say that we are not happy.”

In a video posted on TikTok on Monday (19), which went viral in France

“Happiness distributors”

In a statement, the organizers of the operation said that “it is not in independent companies that the risk of transmission [de Covid-19] it’s bigger. Our small stores allow us to regulate the flow of visitors with precision. Large hypermarkets, on the other hand, are open, and often welcome the public without respecting the established capacity and do not always apply measures of social distance “.

“Furthermore,” continues the text, “this type of business contributes to the local economy. […] It reinforces the social fabric of cities. We are the animators of the city center, the confidants of the singles or the elderly, the distributors of happiness to our customers “, they point out.

Merchants demand “the reclassification of underwear as an ‘essential’ product and, therefore, the reopening of the affected stores”.

Last Friday, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal reaffirmed on the radio France Info that the reopening of non-essential stores was not expected before mid-May, as well as some cultural spaces.