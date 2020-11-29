French sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to behead teacher

Man reportedly said teacher “would die like Samuel Paty” Image: Bertrand Guay / AFP

A 19-year-old boy was sentenced to 18 months in prison after having threatened to behead a teacher in Nice, in the south of France. According to the local public prosecutor’s office, the young man indicated his intention to carry out a murder similar to that of Samuel Paty, who died in October near a school where he worked in the Paris region.

According to the newspaper Nice-Matin, the boy was tried on Friday (27). To the judges, he acknowledged that he had threatened the teacher, but stated that his objective was just to play “a joke”, without the objective of going through the act.

The boy, who has a technical vocational training and is no longer a student, said he does not know the victim personally. He explained that he learned, through the social networks, that the teacher had asked for explanations from some students suspected of cheating on a test.

To “impress” one of the students involved in the episode, the young man found the professor’s contact on the internet, to whom he wrote saying that “he would die like Samuel Paty”. The French became the symbol of the struggle for freedom of expression in schools in the country after he was beheaded in October for displaying cartoons of the prophet Muhammad during a class.

Two difficult weeks

“My client lived two very difficult weeks,” explained Julien Darras, the threatened professor’s lawyer. According to the magistrate, the victim had to stop teaching and hide while the police investigated the case.

The boy, unknown to France’s intelligence services, was at risk of being sentenced to up to seven years in prison for public apology for acts of terrorism and death threats. He has ten days to appeal the 18-month prison sentence he received.

Since the attack on the basilica in Nice on 29 October, more than twenty investigations for the defense of terrorism have been carried out by the local prosecutor’s office. A few days ago, a man was also sentenced to 18 years in prison for threatening people near the church where the attack left four, including Brazilian Simone Barreto Silva.