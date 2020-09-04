Home World News World Frenchman denied euthanasia promises to spread agony to death on social media
World NewsWorld

Frenchman denied euthanasia promises to spread agony to death on social media

By kenyan

Starting today, Frenchman Alain Cocq will stop eating to “fall asleep in peace and stop suffering”. France has been following the drama of this 57-year-old man for 34 months, suffering from a rare degenerative disease for more than a month. He asked French President Emmanuel Macron for authorization to carry out euthanasia, which is prohibited in the country.

The answer from the Elysee Palace came yesterday. The French leader declared that “he is not above the law” and that for that reason “he cannot accept the request”.

Macron added that he “sensitizes and admires the man’s relentless fight” against the disease and its consequences, and said “to respect, with emotion”, Alain Cocq’s decision to stop eating. The decision was informed to the patient by a call from a Macron counselor.

Then, in an interview with the newspaper “Le Figaro”, the man confirmed that, “as of Friday night, all hydration and food will cease”, to “get rid of that immense burden” in which his life is transformed.

What’s more, Cocq promises to turn his case into a concrete example of how the law, according to him, needs to evolve in France.

Choose about ‘the second most important day of our lives’

As of tomorrow, the patient wants to relay his last days on social media, to denounce that, “in France, we cannot die with dignity”. “Alain Coqc begins the chronicle of his announced death”, reports the newspaper “Libération”, in today’s edition. The agony should last four or five days, estimates Cocq.

Speaking to RTL radio this morning, the Frenchman argues that “when we have an incurable disease, we should be able to choose to decide on the second most important day of our lives”, that is, the day of death.

The country has followed Alain Cocq’s drama since July 20, when he released the letter sent to Macron. The man suffers from an extremely serious disease, which causes the clogging of his arteries and gradually destroys his organs through ischemia, causing unbearable pain.

Degenerative condition

For more than 10 years, Cocq managed to live with the disease, he even participated in sports competitions for wheelchair users until 1991. However, little by little, his living conditions became more and more difficult.

He survives with the help of devices, on a stretcher and medicated to mitigate the pain. The Frenchman has undergone numerous hospitalizations and nine surgeries in four years.

“After a certain moment, there is the bearable and the unbearable”, said Alain Coqc, to RTL.

The man asks that the current legislation on the issue starts to allow deep and medicalized sedation from the moment a patient decides to die due to a serious illness and without cure, and not just in the last hours of agony, as it happens today .

On social media, where French has spoken regularly, he added that, “for those who say that my decision is contrary to religion, I remember that it is written: you will not judge”.

Related news

World

Suspected of killing supporter of Trump in Portland is killed in police action

kenyan -
The man suspected of killing a supporter of President Donald Trump...
Read more
World

Airbnb owners in England prohibit guests over 100kg

kenyan -
Owners of a country house in Kent, England, were reported to...
Read more
World

White professor admits to appropriating black identities in the US

kenyan -
A white professor at George Washington University in the United States...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,508FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Israeli army says it will investigate soldier who knelt in Palestinian

World kenyan -
Israeli military officials said they would investigate the case of a...
Read more

Man creates race track for boy who always rides his sidewalk

World kenyan -
Dave Phoxe, a Utah resident (USA), noticed that the security cameras in his house are activated every day at the same time, and always...
Read more

Trump compares police officers who shoot civilians to golfers who ‘choke’

World kenyan -
President Donald Trump compared last night police officers who shoot civilians and use excessive force to golfers who "choke" at championships. "They choke. Just like...
Read more

China reports no local coronavirus transmissions for 17 days

World kenyan -
The National Health Commission of China reported that eight cases of...
Read more

Two 11kg snakes break home roof in Australia and scare resident

World kenyan -
A resident of Brisbane, Australia, got scared on Sunday (30) when he got home and saw that two pythons (Morelia spilota mcdowelli) had broken...
Read more

Police shot and killed black cyclist for alleged US traffic violation

World kenyan -
A black cyclist was shot and killed by the Los Angeles police in the latest...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke