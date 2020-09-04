Frenchman denied euthanasia promises to spread agony to death on social media

Starting today, Frenchman Alain Cocq will stop eating to “fall asleep in peace and stop suffering”. France has been following the drama of this 57-year-old man for 34 months, suffering from a rare degenerative disease for more than a month. He asked French President Emmanuel Macron for authorization to carry out euthanasia, which is prohibited in the country.

The answer from the Elysee Palace came yesterday. The French leader declared that “he is not above the law” and that for that reason “he cannot accept the request”.

Macron added that he “sensitizes and admires the man’s relentless fight” against the disease and its consequences, and said “to respect, with emotion”, Alain Cocq’s decision to stop eating. The decision was informed to the patient by a call from a Macron counselor.

Then, in an interview with the newspaper “Le Figaro”, the man confirmed that, “as of Friday night, all hydration and food will cease”, to “get rid of that immense burden” in which his life is transformed.

What’s more, Cocq promises to turn his case into a concrete example of how the law, according to him, needs to evolve in France.

Choose about ‘the second most important day of our lives’

As of tomorrow, the patient wants to relay his last days on social media, to denounce that, “in France, we cannot die with dignity”. “Alain Coqc begins the chronicle of his announced death”, reports the newspaper “Libération”, in today’s edition. The agony should last four or five days, estimates Cocq.

Speaking to RTL radio this morning, the Frenchman argues that “when we have an incurable disease, we should be able to choose to decide on the second most important day of our lives”, that is, the day of death.

The country has followed Alain Cocq’s drama since July 20, when he released the letter sent to Macron. The man suffers from an extremely serious disease, which causes the clogging of his arteries and gradually destroys his organs through ischemia, causing unbearable pain.

Degenerative condition

For more than 10 years, Cocq managed to live with the disease, he even participated in sports competitions for wheelchair users until 1991. However, little by little, his living conditions became more and more difficult.

He survives with the help of devices, on a stretcher and medicated to mitigate the pain. The Frenchman has undergone numerous hospitalizations and nine surgeries in four years.

“After a certain moment, there is the bearable and the unbearable”, said Alain Coqc, to RTL.

The man asks that the current legislation on the issue starts to allow deep and medicalized sedation from the moment a patient decides to die due to a serious illness and without cure, and not just in the last hours of agony, as it happens today .

On social media, where French has spoken regularly, he added that, “for those who say that my decision is contrary to religion, I remember that it is written: you will not judge”.