G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate’s mentor and Nixon’s agent, dies at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, an agent of former US President Richard Nixon and a mentor in the Watergate scandal, died today at the age of 90 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. The information was confirmed by the son, Thomas, according to the TV networks NBC News and Fox News.

Thomas did not say what was the cause of his father’s death, but added that covid-19 was not a factor.

A former FBI agent, Liddy served as an advisor to the Treasury Department during Nixon’s first term. After a period in this role, he headed a team of agents who were tasked with collecting information about Nixon’s political rivals and fighting the leaks after the release of the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

According to the local press, Liddy was one of the mentors with a central role in the scandal that took place at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate building in 1972. He was accused of wiretapping inside the committee’s headquarters. Subsequent investigations of the “The Watergate scandal” led to Nixon’s resignation two years later.

Liddy was arrested, along with other agents of the then president. He was convicted of conspiracy, theft and illegal wiretapping. He spent four years and four months in prison, including more than 100 days in solitary confinement.

“I would do it again for my president,” he said years later, in a statement reproduced by the AP agency.