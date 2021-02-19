George Floyd: Accused police officers want to postpone trial after leak agreement

Former Minneapolis police officers indicted in George Floyd case Image: HCSO

The lawyers for three of the officers accused of Gorge Floyd’s death filed a request to drop the charges against them alleging that leaking the proposed deal to another officer could “contaminate” the jury.

The three former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are due to be tried on August 23, while Derek Chauvin, a police officer who smothered Floyd with his knee, goes on trial in early March.

Last week, The New York Times revealed that Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to the murder just days after Floyd’s death. However, former US Attorney General William Barr denied the deal because he considered it “too soft,” according to the Daily Mail.

Now, the three former police attorneys accuse the former attorney general of having leaked, “directly or indirectly,” the details of the deal. For Robert Paule, Tou Thao’s lawyer, information about Chauvin’s now canceled deal could “irreversibly tarnish” Thao’s image and deny him “his constitutional right to a fair trial by impartial jurors”.

Paule also submitted a request for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and prosecutors Matthew Frank and Neal Katyal to attend a hearing to face sanctions for the leak.

Floyd was arrested for using a counterfeit $ 20 bill in a supermarket in May last year in Minneapolis. After a long discussion on the approach, Chauvin immobilized Floy on the floor by pressing his knee against his neck. After a few seconds, Floyd called for help saying he couldn’t breathe. He died a second later.