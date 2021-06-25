George Floyd statue in New York vandalized by neo-nazi group

The name of a far-right group was written on Thursday on a statue in honor of African-American George Floyd, which opened a few days ago in New York.

The statue, a bust of George Floyd, appeared covered in black ink with the inscription “Patriot Front”, a US neo-Nazi group, said New York police, who are investigating a possible racist crime.

Killed by a white policeman in May 2020 when arrested on a street in Minneapolis, George Floyd became the symbol of the fight against police violence and discrimination in the United States.

the now ex-police Derek Chauvin, 45, will meet the sentence for the murder of Floyd on Friday, two months after being found guilty.

Yesterday, authorities released a video that shows four individuals, one of them spray-painting, walking around the monument in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood.

created by the artist Chris Carnabuci, the statue was unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Terrence Floyd, George’s brother who lives in New York. In a few months, it will be transferred to Union Square in Manhattan.

“I will be absolutely clear with the neo-Nazi group that did this: get out of our state!” wrote the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo on Twitter, also announcing the mobilization of specialized agents for the investigation.

I am directing the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation of the defacing of the George Floyd monument in Brooklyn. To the group of neo-Nazis who did this, I want to be absolutely clear: get the hell out of our state. pic.twitter.com/Mjkpn4lVLZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 25, 2021

Hours earlier, another statue of George Floyd, located in front of the New Jersey chamber, also appeared covered in paint with the same inscription, “Patriot Front,” according to the NJ.com news portal.