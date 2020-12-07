Georgia certifies Biden’s victory over Trump for the 3rd time

Biden’s advantage over Trump remained at around 12,000 votes, according to local officials Image: Angela Weiss and Mandel Ngan / AFP

Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, once again certified Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the state, after another recount of the votes. The Republican now has three defeats: one in the first post-election count, another after a state-determined manual recount and the latter, required by the Trump campaign.

“We counted the ballots three times and the results remained unchanged,” announced Raffensperger during a press conference. Biden’s advantage remains about 12,000 votes, according to the state’s official website.

In the United States, the Democrat had 7 million more votes and won by 306 to 232 delegates.

The confirmation comes less than two days after Trump went to Valdosta, Georgia, to campaign for Republican candidates for the Senate, who are running for the second round on January 5. The president, who has barely left the White House, has yet to admit defeat to Biden and continues to speak of electoral fraud without providing evidence.

There are many things at stake in the second round of the Senate election in Georgia. Former President Barack Obama made this clear at a virtual rally on Friday (4), when he said state elections “will ultimately determine the course of Biden’s presidency”.

If Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the Senate will be divided equally, meaning that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will have the decisive vote, as provided for by the US Constitution.

The president was criticized for holding a rally when the main headline of the Atlanta Journal Constitution read: “State reaches virus record in one day”. The use of a mask was mandatory and the temperature of the participants was measured at the entrance, as detailed by the WALB channel, but the event still represented a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

(With AFP)