Home World World Georgia certifies Biden's victory over Trump for the 3rd time
World

Georgia certifies Biden’s victory over Trump for the 3rd time

By kenyan
Biden’s advantage over Trump remained at around 12,000 votes, according to local officials Image: Angela Weiss and Mandel Ngan / AFP

Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, once again certified Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the state, after another recount of the votes. The Republican now has three defeats: one in the first post-election count, another after a state-determined manual recount and the latter, required by the Trump campaign.

“We counted the ballots three times and the results remained unchanged,” announced Raffensperger during a press conference. Biden’s advantage remains about 12,000 votes, according to the state’s official website.

In the United States, the Democrat had 7 million more votes and won by 306 to 232 delegates.

The confirmation comes less than two days after Trump went to Valdosta, Georgia, to campaign for Republican candidates for the Senate, who are running for the second round on January 5. The president, who has barely left the White House, has yet to admit defeat to Biden and continues to speak of electoral fraud without providing evidence.

There are many things at stake in the second round of the Senate election in Georgia. Former President Barack Obama made this clear at a virtual rally on Friday (4), when he said state elections “will ultimately determine the course of Biden’s presidency”.

If Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the Senate will be divided equally, meaning that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will have the decisive vote, as provided for by the US Constitution.

The president was criticized for holding a rally when the main headline of the Atlanta Journal Constitution read: “State reaches virus record in one day”. The use of a mask was mandatory and the temperature of the participants was measured at the entrance, as detailed by the WALB channel, but the event still represented a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

(With AFP)

Related news

Trump to sign decree giving priority access to covid-19 vaccine to Americans

World kenyan -
United States President Donald Trump Image: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS U.S. President Donald Trump will sign...
Read more

Miss Thailand candidates shower after catwalk collapses; video

World kenyan -
Misses fall after rope bridge gives way Image: Reproduction / Twitter A pedestrian walkway gave way...
Read more

Cub found in bucket was returned by family; today, fight crime

World kenyan -
Dustin came out on top after being returned by a foster family, and today he is a 'crime-fighting...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Parents appeal to Magoha over school fees

News Tracy Aime -
Parents have appealed to the government to give them a two-month grace period to clear their outstanding balances when schools reopen in January 2021....
Read more

Thika businessman speaks on where he was after disappearing for two...

News Tracy Aime -
Julius Gitau alias Gitau wa Mali has finally explained his whereabouts after disappearing for two months. Gitau revealed that unknown persons abducted him. On Sunday...
Read more

Satellite-controlled machine gun killed Iranian scientist, says military

World kenyan -
30.nov.2020 - Iranian military carries coffin with body of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a shooting attack Image: Reuters...
Read more

Raila Odinga accuses the church of promoting corruption

News Tracy Aime -
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga accused the church of promoting graft by accepting large donations without questioning the source of the money....
Read more

Nurses, clinical officers go on strike as doctors pause action

News Chuoyo Protus -
Nurses in Kenya, along with clinical officers, will begin their strike today, even as doctors suspended theirs for 14 days. Today was the day that...
Read more

Doctor succumbs to Covid-19 after 5 months without pay

News Connie Mukenyi -
The fight against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic has suffered a massive blow after a doctor succumbed to the dreaded virus on Monday the 7th...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke