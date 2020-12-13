Georgia court rejects Trump’s latest election appeal

By questioning elections, Trump creates unprecedented challenge for American democracy Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

President Donald Trump missed his last lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

The lawsuit – with allegations of widespread election fraud in the state – was opened on December 4, but was eventually dismissed by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was inadequately completed.

The case was then taken directly to the state Supreme Court. In a brief response, the judges wrote that “the petitioners have not demonstrated that this is one of those extremely rare cases that would invoke our original jurisdiction”.

Even though Trump’s lawsuits are being rejected across the country, the president continues to repeat allegations of fraud.

In Georgia, he even criticized Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, both Republicans.

Raffensperger, however, has been staunch in defending the integrity of the election in the state, and Kemp said he had no power to interfere with the election results.

The results certified by Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the nearly 5 million ballots. An audit involving manual counting also proved Biden’s victory.

“Now we count the ballots legally released three times, and the results remain unchanged,” said Raffensperger at the time.

“There was no fraud,” says Trump ally