German cardinal refuses to release important report on sexual abuse in the Church

The German Catholic Church faces a new crisis after the refusal of one of its most prominent ecclesiastics, the Cardinal of Cologne, to publish a report on sexual abuse of minors by members of their diocese.

“We are in the greatest crisis that the Church has ever lived, the Archbishop of Cologne has failed with the moral authority,” said Tim Kurzbach, president of the Cologne diocesan council, which brings together ecclesiastics and lay people.

As a result of this, the council decided to withdraw its trust from this authority, Monsignor Rainer Maria Woelki, an unusual attitude, conditioning the resumption of collaboration – particularly in the synodal project for the modernization of the Church – to the publication of this document.

“The authorities must finally assume their responsibility,” insisted Kurzbach.

The decision was supported by the influential central committee of German Catholics, which represents the laity in the Roman Catholic Church in Germany.

Cardinal Woelki, a conservative, has been criticized for many months after refusing to publish an independent study of which he was in charge, on the possible responsibility of high dignitaries of his archbishopric for sexual abuse, provoking the ire of the victims.

This investigation, carried out by Munich lawyers, refers to assaults committed in his diocese between 1975 and 2018.

He justified that this decision occurs due to the protection of the data of the people mentioned and the lack of independence of the researchers who carried out the study on the diocese of Cologne, the largest in the country.