German court fines bank for loan to Isabel dos Santos company

German state bank KfW-Ipex-Bank will have to pay a fine of 150,000 euros for problematic business in Angola, involving a loan to a company owned by Isabel dos Santos, reports the German newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

According to the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office, the penalty was imposed “for negligent violation” of the Money Laundering Act. It is a loan from KfW-Ipex-Bank, granted in 2015, which was revealed in the scope of the international journalistic research project “Luanda Leaks”.

In 2015, KfW-Ipex-Bank, whose mission is to promote German exports, lent about 50 million euros to the Angolan state bank Banco de Poupança e Crédito (BPC), which granted a loan to a brewery (Sodiba) controlled by the Angolan businesswoman, daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos

The journalistic consortium says, on its website, that the loan was used by Isabel dos Santos to buy the brewery and bottle filling equipment, acquired from the German manufacturer Krones AG.

Krones AG, questioned following the revelations of “Luanda Leaks”, told journalists that it was unaware that Sodiba belonged to Isabel dos Santos.

Last year, authorities in Frankfurt opened an investigation into the German bank, one of the main state-owned financing institutions, which was, however, suspended for lack of evidence, according to the newspaper.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung adds that Isabel dos Santos said she was not aware of the KfW loan and that the brewer had no connection to the Angolan state.

Sodiba is one of the assets seized by order of the Luanda Court in December 2019, which also includes bank accounts and shareholdings of the businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, of her husband Sindika Dokolo (died last year) and manager Mário Leite da Silva.

The action of the Angolan State against Isabel dos Santos, in the scope of the civil process in which the State claims a credit of more than one billion dollars (925.7 million euros), was filed on March 2 at the Provincial Court of Luanda.