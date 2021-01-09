German CureVac to conduct covid-19 vaccine tests in Peru

The study should involve between 8,000 and 10,000 people in the Latin American country

Lima, 9 Jan 2021 (AFP) – German pharmaceutical company CureVac has started selecting some 10,000 volunteers in Peru to begin the third and final phase of clinical testing of its covid-19 vaccine prototype, said on Saturday (9) the main researcher of the test in the South American country.

“We are preparing to start phase 3 tests in Peru, we are in the pre-registration phase selecting the participants,” said researcher Theresa Ochoa to the Andean state news agency.

The study would involve between 8,000 and 10,000 people in Peru, although globally the German laboratory tests a total of 36,000 people, he added.

The German vaccine consists of two doses and messenger RNA technology, such as the Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna.

Ochoa is the lead researcher in the study in Peru and directs the Alexander von Humboldt Institute of Tropical Medicine at Cayetano Heredia University.

The tests of your prototype will be performed on people over 18 years of age, in good health and who have not tested positive for covid-19.

Peru will once again be the testing laboratory for a candidate vaccine, after having helped develop vaccines for Chinese companies Sinopharm and British AstraZeneca.

CureVac hopes to launch its covid-19 vaccine later this year. It is expected that the immunizer can be stored for three months in a refrigerator temperature, unlike the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine (-80º C) and Moderna (-20º C), explained Ochoa.

The German pharmaceutical company announced in December the beginning of the third and final phase of clinical trials. Chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer announced in Berlin on Thursday that it would support Curevac in developing its vaccine.

The European Commission has already signed a contract with this company to purchase 405 million doses.