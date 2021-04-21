German parliament approves controversial reform that strengthens Merkel’s power against pandemic

Germany’s parliament today approved the controversial reform of a law that will strengthen the powers of the Angela Merkel government to impose measures against the covid-19, amid strong protests between the police and thousands of protesters in Berlin.

The new law, which provides for the automatic imposition of strong restrictions when a region reaches a high incidence of cases, was adopted thanks to the votes of conservatives and social democrats, allied in a government coalition. In total, 342 deputies voted in favor, 250 against and 64 opted to abstain.

While deputies voted to reform, some 8,000 protesters protested the new law in the vicinity of the Reichstag building, which houses the German Parliament.

The police used tear gas to disperse them and reported seven arrests, claiming that some demonstrators launched projectiles at police officers.

Protesters did not wear masks and also did not respect the safety distance, and the majority refused to leave, shouting slogans such as “We are the people!”, “Enough of confinement!” and “We defend our freedoms,” noted an AFP journalist.

After that vote, the text will have to go through the Bundesrat (Federal Council, upper house) probably on Thursday, before it goes into effect.

For the government, it is essential to take control of the management of the pandemic, which has caused more than 80,000 deaths in the country in one year, and which is now in a third wave that does not seem to have reached its peak yet.

The purpose of this rule is to increase the competences of the head of the federal government in the fields of health and education.

Specifically, the law gives the chancellor the power to enact severe restrictions until June 30 if the cases reach 100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The automatic activation of this feature will end tensions with the regions, whose leaders relax or even ignore the strict measures enacted by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The issue is not a simple one in a country that appreciates its federal system, established after Nazism. For example, the implantation of night curfews rekindles bad memories in the territory of the former communist GDR.

Against criticism, the government eased its initial project to ban departures between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am and proposed a less severe curfew, for example for departures to play sports until midnight, and more strict between midnight and 5 am, except for work reasons, according to a modified project consulted by AFP.

On Wednesday, the incidence rate decreased slightly, to an average of 160.1, with about 23,000 new cases. The daily increase in cases has varied in the last few days, between 10,000 and almost 30,000.