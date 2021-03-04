Germany adopts plan to phase out confinement Image: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Germany will implement a plan to suspend progressive and conditional confinement for the covid-19 epidemic starting on Monday, which includes the possible opening of cultural spaces, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday (3).

Non-essential stores, museums, zoos, parks and memorials could reopen in the coming weeks if the incidence remains below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for a week, said the chancellor, who guaranteed that, with this five-stage plan, the country enters in “a new phase”.

Merkel, therefore, agreed to ease the draconian measures of confinement, yielding to the growing discontent of public opinion and her own government seven months before the legislative elections.

After more than nine hours of tough negotiations, the chancellor and the leaders of the country’s 16 regional states have reached an agreement on a timetable for easing the partial confinement measures in place since the end of last year.

Only a third of Germans support the anti -ovid device, compared with two-thirds in early January, according to a YouGov poll released this week.

“Today we can talk about hope,” said the chancellor at a news conference, assessing that her country is now entering “a new phase” in the fight against the epidemic made possible by the acceleration of vaccination.