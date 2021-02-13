Germany closes part of borders to contain coronavirus variants

Prime Minister Angela Merkel during the announcement of the extension of the lockdown in Germany Image: Michael Kappeler / Pool / AFP

Germany will ban travel on the borders with Austria and the Czech Republic as of tomorrow (14). The measure aims to contain the progress of variants of the coronavirus that emerged in England and South Africa. Austria and the Republic were classified as “mutation areas”.

In the German state of Bavaria, neighboring Austria and the Czech Republic, new variants of the virus have been detected in more than 10% of new cases of covid-19. It is more than double the national average.

“[As restrições nas fronteiras] are inevitable for a period of time to prevent the spread of dangerous variants of the virus, “announced Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, according to the BBC.

Control points will be set up at Germany’s borders with Austria and the Czech Republic, according to the BBC. Commercial routes will be allowed to continue operating. Other special permissions will be announced later.

Within Germany, a national lockdown is underway, which should remain in effect until the beginning of March.