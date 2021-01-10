Germany exceeds 40,000 killed by covid-19; Merkel says worse is to come

The German chancellor said that the country has not yet felt the full impact of social gatherings during the Christmas and New Year festivities (archive photo) Image: Fabrizio Bensch / POOL / AFP

Germany exceeds 40,000 dead by covid-19 – Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that the coming weeks will be “the most difficult phase of the pandemic”, with hospitals reaching their limits. Pope Francis condemns vaccine denialists. Germany recorded 16,946 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 465 deaths, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 40,343 in the country, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Sunday. 01).

In total, 1,908,527 people have been infected with Sars-CoV2 in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The RKI estimates that 1,525,300 individuals have already recovered from the disease.

The daily values ​​are clearly lower than those of previous days, as is often the case on weekends, because some regional health centers do not work and therefore not all data is transmitted to the plant. The death toll reported on Saturday was 1,188 victims.

Merkel Alert

In a weekly video message, German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the country has not yet felt the full impact of social gatherings during the Christmas and New Year festivities and said the coming weeks will be “the most difficult phase of the pandemic “, with hospitals reaching their limits.

The head of government asked the population for restrictive measures in force in Germany. “It is tough, but I am sure it is necessary,” he said. “The more consequential we are, the shorter the time we will have to live with these restrictions.”

On Tuesday, Germany extended the lockdown in force since December 16 until the end of January. Initially, the plan was for the measure to end on January 10. The government also announced that the confinement will be more severe throughout the month, with the imposition of new restrictions for internal movement in the country and meetings, with the aim of containing the advance of the covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, the closing of schools and daycare centers, hairdressers, gyms and non-essential trade should continue until January 31. Supermarkets and pharmacies are still open, but restaurants can still only offer food and drink for the trip. Companies are oriented to dismiss or give vacation to employees and to prioritize remote work.

India announces vaccination

Belgium also surpassed a historic mark on Sunday, reaching 20,000 deaths, more than half of which occurred in nursing homes, health officials said.

This Sunday, Pope Francis asked people to be vaccinated and said he himself will be vaccinated “next week” when the Vatican starts its campaign. The pontiff denounced vaccine denialists. “There is a suicidal denial that I cannot explain, but today we have to be vaccinated,” the pope said in a TV interview broadcast on Sunday.

India has announced that it will launch next Saturday one of the free vaccination campaigns against coronavirus most ambitious in the world, with the goal of reaching 300 million people by July, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.