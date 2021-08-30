Germany. First election debate ends with Scholz’s advantage

The debate in an unprecedented format, which brought together the three candidates for the chancellery in Germany, ended with the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the front — a new poll gives 25% of voting intentions to the SPD.

Germany’s electoral debates had never brought together three opponents, as only the CDU/CSU and the SPD had candidates for the chancellery.

But this Sunday, the debate stopped being a duel – as it is usually called – and put conservative Armin Laschet, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Annalena-Baerbock of the Greens face-to-face.

At the end of the debate, writes the Público newspaper, CDU/CSU, from Armin Laschet, and the SPD, of Olaf Scholz, recorded values ​​below 25% in the polls, which means that both risk that this result is one of the worst in the post-war period.

The Greens, who gained some strength after Annalena-Baerbock asserting — several times — that it is she who represents change, they will have to form a coalition never before made at national level, most likely with three parties.

This Monday, a probing of the Insa Institute for the Bild that gives the biggest advantage to the SPD, with 25%, over the CDU/CSU, 20%, a value that there is no memory in polls. Greens come in with 16.5%, liberals with 13.5%, AfD nationalists with 11%, and Die Linke (The Left) with 7% (the minimum to enter the German Parliament is 5%).

The debate was marked by a strange absence of questions about European politics, although foreign policy was highlighted with questions about Afghanistan.

In addition, candidates were asked to explain why their rivals are unable to hold the chancellery position, but none wanted to have this discussion. When moderators asked candidates to say kind words about opponents, on the other hand, Laschet was only able to summarize Scholz’s resume.

The discussion about possible coalition partners was one of the most relevant ones, but potential chancellors often keep their options to themselves, and that’s what happened once again.