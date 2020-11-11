Germany has highest number of covid-19 deaths in one day since April

Policeman uses face protection in Berlin, Germany, amid coronavirus outbreak Image: Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

Germany on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths since April, and its health minister warned that the number of daily infections had not decreased enough to flatten the curve.

Europe’s largest economy, which has been in partial lockdown since 2 November to tame a second wave of coronavirus, registered 18,487 new infections and 261 deaths in one day, reported the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the month-long emergency lockdown, which includes closing restaurants, health clubs and theaters, is needed to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm hospitals.

“The numbers are going up, but not so strongly,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told German broadcaster RTL. “This is exciting, but it is not enough.”

Although the number of new confirmed daily infections has remained below 20,000 for four days in a row, deaths are increasing and hospitals are reporting increased occupancy in intensive care units, said Spahn.

“We are certainly seeing signs of change, but we cannot yet speak of a reversal of the trend,” he said, adding that the number of deaths and patients in need of intensive treatment will only drop if the numbers of infections recede considerably.