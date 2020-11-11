Home World World Germany has highest number of covid-19 deaths in one day since April
World

Germany has highest number of covid-19 deaths in one day since April

By kenyan
Policeman uses face protection in Berlin, Germany, amid coronavirus outbreak Image: Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

Germany on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths since April, and its health minister warned that the number of daily infections had not decreased enough to flatten the curve.

Europe’s largest economy, which has been in partial lockdown since 2 November to tame a second wave of coronavirus, registered 18,487 new infections and 261 deaths in one day, reported the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the month-long emergency lockdown, which includes closing restaurants, health clubs and theaters, is needed to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm hospitals.

“The numbers are going up, but not so strongly,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told German broadcaster RTL. “This is exciting, but it is not enough.”

Although the number of new confirmed daily infections has remained below 20,000 for four days in a row, deaths are increasing and hospitals are reporting increased occupancy in intensive care units, said Spahn.

“We are certainly seeing signs of change, but we cannot yet speak of a reversal of the trend,” he said, adding that the number of deaths and patients in need of intensive treatment will only drop if the numbers of infections recede considerably.

Related news

Woman accused of pretending to have cancer to spend donations of R $ 320,000

World kenyan -
An English court accused Nicole Elkabbass of pretending to have ovarian cancer to raise donations and spend money...
Read more

Indonesia forces non-masks to do push-ups and dig pits

World kenyan -
Indonesian residents are forced to do push-ups, lie in coffins and even dig pits for not wearing a mask Image:...
Read more

What is known about 5 allegations of fraud in the US elections that went viral

World kenyan -
The BBC checked out some of the main charges of fraud in the US elections that are circulating Image: Getty...
Read more
Load more

Trending

54 year old man murdered brutally in Murang’a, residents point at...

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers are probing the motive of the murder of 54 year old man in Murang'a county. Mr Samuel Mungai Gachihi, a resident of...
Read more

Noordin Haji refutes claims he’s used to settle scores

News Chuoyo Protus -
Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, has come out to refute claims that his office is a ground for settling political scores. In an interview...
Read more

KCPE and KCSE candidates in several private schools forced to postpone...

News Tracy Aime -
KCPE and KCSE candidates who study in certain private schools may have to wait longer to continue with their studies. This is after most...
Read more

Government buys ‘members only’ club worth 5 billion

News Tracy Aime -
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has revealed that the government is in the final stages of purchasing an exclusive club. This purchase will expedite the...
Read more

People might think you are a womaniser but you were a...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Socialite Huddah Monroe is still mourning the death of famous millionaire socialite Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who passed away in the early hours of Sunday,...
Read more

Super Teacher, Peter Tabichi, wins another Global Award

News Chuoyo Protus -
Br Peter Tabichi, Kenya's eminent teacher, has once more proven his influence after bagging another global award. The 38-year-old science teacher has been awarded the...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke