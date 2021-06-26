Germany is about to have the first 3D printed housing building

Construction of the first 3D-printed residential building began in September 2020 in Bavaria, Germany. Now the project is about to be completed.

The structure was designed for accommodate five apartments on three floors with approximately 380 m² of living space. The building was created using a 3D printer, called BOD2, which is the fastest on the market. THE BOD2 it can print one square meter of a double wall in less than five minutes.

So, ten months and 100 hours of printing later, construction is almost complete. There are only five weeks to go before the building is ready, and in August it should start receiving visitors.

The house was built by PERI, a family-owned construction company, which partnered with the Danish manufacturer COBOD that supplied the printer.

The construction technology used in the house, which was put into practice in Germany for the first time, has undergone all regulatory approval processes, according to a press release.

The system has a printing mechanism that moves along three axes in a robust metal frame, allowing the printer to move anywhere within it and only need to be calibrated once, saving time and money.

The printer also has other advantages: it can analyze pipe networks and connections for water, electricity and other utilities that will be added later, and it works so that printing can take place while other tasks are being done. In this way, manual tasks such as installing pipes and connections can be completed while the construction is still being printed.

In turn, the structure is composed of hollow walls coatings that are filled with an insulating material.

When completed, the apartments will be rented, but one of the units will be free to serve as a model floor.

The growing popularity of 3D printing will give rise to other structures of this type in Germany, writes the Interesting Engineering.