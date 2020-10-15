Germany limits parties and restricts bars to contain covid-19

‘It’s not about the mask, it’s about control’, says poster of protester in Germany Image: EPA / FELIPE TRUEBA via BBC

The government of Germany today determined new restrictions measures to contain the second wave of the new pandemic coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the 16 German regions, according to the DPA agency, and determines that bars and restaurants will have to close at 11 pm (local time), and private parties will be allowed only for 10 am participants and a maximum of two families.

The restrictions will take effect in areas where the contagion rate reaches 50 cases for every 100,000 people for seven consecutive days.

In addition, the use of the Covid-19 protection mask will be mandatory in places where it is not possible to respect social distance and when people spend a lot of time together in German territory.

These measures, however, should be followed in cities that are registering at least 35 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the German agency.

The rules are aimed at stopping the increase in new cases recorded in recent days. On Wednesday (14), the country registered 5,132 new contagions in the 24-hour period, which represents the biggest increase in just one day in six months.